State Rep. Lundy Kiger, R-Poteau, has called on the city of Heavener to cancel its contract with Veolia for the treatment and delivery of water.

Kiger said the Aug. 28 inspection by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality shows 27 Oklahoma Administrative Code violations and seven notices of violations related to producing water, according to a news release. DEQ’s report illustrates that black water started appearing in the water lines of the citizens and businesses of Heavener only after Veolia started working to produce water.

In the release, Kiger says Veolia lied to Heavener officials when it said old pipes are causing the black water.

"Clean water will now cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair what Veolia should have known from the beginning," he said in the release. "But now that DEQ has conducted a complete inspection, with more to come, the people of Heavener are on the right road in getting clean water that will help this beautiful community to flourish in the future, without having to spend $194,000 a month.”

Kiger's release states Veolia has been under contract for the past year, according to Heavener officials. Veolia's water technicians have been a large part of the water plant's history and problems, he said.

"From this report, Veolia is the source of the black water while the city pays Veolia for producing water and treating wastewater at approximately $194,000 per month," Kiger said.

Kiger's news release goes on to state the DEQ report "clearly shows much incompetence from Veolia at the water plant beginning with lack of communications, who's responsible for certain chemicals in the distribution system, technicians not testing raw water entering the plant, chemicals did not have measuring devices for the feed rate, several chemicals had excessive feed lines, technicians were unsure of the parameters triggering various alarms, technicians were also not sure what certain alarm sounds were indicating, and some equipment not working properly or at all."

Kiger has hosted several town halls in Heavener to provide reports on the water issues and hear from residents regarding problems.