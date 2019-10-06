Oct. 6, 1890 — At Fitzgerald’s Saloon, police officer Henry Surratt shoots and kills Choctaw Nation Sheriff Joseph Nale while trying to disarm him.

Oct. 7, 1860 — John Rogers dies at the home of his nephew, Jeremiah Kannady. Rogers is credited with keeping the city alive after the Army abandoned the fort it had built in 1817; he also lobbied for the second fort to be built, in 1836.

Oct. 7, 1885 — Fort Smith native and physician Elias Rector DuVal dies; he co-founded both the Sebastian County Medical Society and the Arkansas State Medical Association.

Oct. 7, 1891 — The Fort Smith Fortnightly Club, predecessor of the Fort Smith Public Library, is formed.

Oct. 8, 1905 — Electric Park closes its season with a hot air balloon ascension, parachute jump, acrobatics by a performer named Baby Ruth and a concert by Dobyn’s Eagle Band.

Oct. 8, 1943 — Fort Smith Grizzlies beat the Fayetteville Bulldogs 27-7 in a home game.

Oct, 9, 1913 — The Times Record announces that the Board of Education has adopted a new fire drill for public schools. Using an electric bell, five short, quick rings followed by one long ring will be the new fire drill signal.

Oct. 9, 1996 — Fort Smith’s Federal Building is renamed in honor of Judge Isaac Parker and a dedication ceremony is held.

Oct. 10, 1885 — Valentine Dell, former state senator and longtime editor of the Fort Smith New Era newspaper, dies at age 55. Dell was born in Germany; in 1859, he settled in Fort Smith and opened a school. In September 1863, he started publishing the New Era, a Unionist newspaper during the Civil War. Dell also served as president of the school board and as a U.S. marshal.

Oct. 10, 1896 — The Arkansas Razorbacks beat the Fort Smith Bears 6-2 in a football game held in Fort Smith.

Oct. 10, 1913 — Leo Rosenwater becomes the new manager of the Goldman Hotel.

Oct. 11, 1889 — Capt. William Rogers, a son of Capt. John Rogers and an early mayor and city councilman, dies.

Oct. 11, 1899 — The Daily News Record announces that the city won’t have a football team for the season because of a lack of interest.

Oct. 12, 1895 — The Arkansas Razorbacks beat the Fort Smith Bears 30-0 in a football game held in Fayetteville.

Oct. 12, 1902 — The cornerstone is laid for a new First Lutheran Church building on North D Street. Plans call for the structure to be built of white limestone.