Jefferson Regional will host a free breast cancer luncheon at noon Wednesday, Oct. 16, in classrooms J & R of the Henslee Conference Center. The pubic is invited to attend.

Radiologist Shannon Turner, M.D., will discuss advancements in breast cancer diagnosis. Jefferson Regional’s lead mammography tech, Stephanie Pooree, will also answer questions, according to a news release.

Door prizes will be given away and a tour of the the hospital’s mammography center will be held following the luncheon. To reserve a space, call 870-541-3012.