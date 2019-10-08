At least three card "skimmers," devices to steal credit and debit card account information, were recently reported in Fort Smith.

All three were at Pic-N-Tote convenience stores, according to police reports made available Monday.

Justin Cates, manager of the Pic-N-Tote at 6600 Phoenix Ave., and Jake Patterson, manager of the Pic-N-Tote at 8400 U.S. 71 South each called police Friday to investigate after both found credit card "skimmers" on card machines at the front register.

"He noticed it after three to four people who kept having trouble with the machines scanning their card," the police report for Cates states.

Patterson said a "skimmer" had been placed over the store's card reader and it was discovered after a cashier tried to clean the device after notifying the manager the card reader was not working correctly. Although he reviewed in-store video from a surveillance camera, Patterson told police he was unsure who or when the device was attached to the store's card reader but he would continue to review footage to identify a suspect.

"Customers were scanning their cards and when it did not read, they would give their card to the cashier to scan behind the register," the police report from Patterson states.

Police were provided the card "skimmers" for evidence. An officer responding to the Phoenix Avenue Pic-N-Tote noted that two other Pic-N-Totes had reported car skimmers also.

In related news, a woman reported her iPhone was stolen from her purse in the passenger seat while she filled up her vehicle with gas at the 5114 Rye Hill Pic-N-Tote on Saturday.

"Someone opened the passenger side door and went through her purse," the police report states. "She yelled and the subject grabbed her phone."

The suspect was described as a white male with short brown hair who jumped into a "beat-up blue pickup" driven by a man with long hair. There was no surveillance camera footage.