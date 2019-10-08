The Hot Springs National Park Kennel Club Inc., recently sponsored the American Kennel Club and a back-to-back all-breed dog show including Conformation, Obedience and Rally Trials.

The event was held at the Hot Springs Civic and Convention Center and hundreds were in attendance over the 2-day period not only to show their furry beauties, but to watch a first-class dog show.

The show followed AKC rules and regulations as more than 72 breeds were entered. Even 4- to 6-month-old puppies competed.

The official term for dog shows is conformation. Dogs are not being compared to each other, they’re being measured by how closely they conform to the standard of the particular breed.

There are 3 levels in AKC obedience, novice, advanced and excellent. Novice is the beginner. The dog is on leash and there are 10 to 15 stations. Advanced is for dogs who have completed novice and are judged off leash. Excellent is the highest class for dogs who have earned their advanced title. There are 15 to 20 stations including 2 jumps.

It was 2 days of amazingly beautiful, well-trained dogs. Be sure not to miss next year’s event.

For more information, go to hotspringskennelclub.org.



