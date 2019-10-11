One of Fort Smith's choices for patient care is both a long-standing institution and a new addition to the River Valley at the same time.

Baptist Health purchased Sparks Health System, which included the oldest hospital in the state, last November. The transition was announced by Baptist, based in Little Rock, on July 18, 2018.

The organization acquired the Fort Smith hospital, a 492-bed acute care facility, and the Van Buren hospital, a 103-bed acute care facility. These additions brought Baptist Health System up to 11 hospitals.

“Baptist Health will look for ways to preserve the Sparks name and its heritage here on this campus,” Baptist Health President and CEO Troy Wells said at the ribbon cutting last year. “I’ve been so impressed and happy with the reception we’ve gotten here in Fort Smith from the physicians and the employees. I just can’t tell you how encouraging it’s been for us and they’ve made this a very smooth transition.”

Since Sparks became Baptist, the nonprofit has brought quality health care and various forms of education to the area.

Three Fort Smith nurses were honored this year with the “DAISY” award, which recognizes “extraordinary” nurses for their skill and compassion.

“I’ve always thought of nursing as a ‘ministry,’ and my grandmother once told me never to lose sight of that fact,” said one winner, Yolanda Whitley, in a Baptist Health news release. “Receiving a DAISY Award is just confirmation that it is a ministry and I’m in the right place to help people.”

The Fort Smith facility was recognized by the Arkansas Department of Health as one of the nine best hospitals in the state for stroke care.

Baptist Health Wound and Hyperbaric Center in Fort Smith also received distinction by the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services for 12 consecutive months of “outstanding clinical outcomes.” The center’s patient satisfaction level was higher than 92% and had a wound healing rate of at least 91% when the award was presented in March.

Not only do Baptist physicians perform their day jobs of caring for sick and injured people, they work to promote health and safety through various community projects.

Van Buren Public Schools has a partnership with Baptist Health where young students have the opportunity to meet with doctors, nurses and other medical professionals. A kindergarten class visited earlier this year and talked about bones care, X-rays and what happens if someone breaks a bone.

“I would say this partnership between Baptist Health and the Van Buren School District is amazing; it allows us to provide students with developmentally appropriate role play within the hospital setting,” Tristin Bolton, then-manager of marketing and communications for Baptist Health, said during the event. “While playing and continuing their classroom lesson plan, we are able to help students understand the hospital, learn how to keep their bodies healthy and so much more.”

The two-day project also allowed students to see the hospital, and its staff, in a much friendlier light and medical staff was able to promote health and wellness. Laura King, registered nurse and quality coordinator, said the program is helping reduce fear in children that may arise because they think they’re going to get shots.

Brittany Ransom, communications coordinator for the Van Buren School District, called the project a win-win.

“With this program, the kids get to see the hospital in a non-threatening environment,” said King. “They see that we are here to help them, and that we are actually nice people who want to help them get better.”

Baptist Health also provides summer volunteer programs for local high school students through the “Caring Teen” program.

Greenwood senior Sherjeel Naeem participated in the program the past two summers, becoming a familiar face at the Fort Smith facility. His first year, he helped transport patients around the hospital and to and from vehicles. This summer, he worked in the gastroenterology department, where he filled out paperwork, managing patient files, among other tasks.

Naeem said he’s always been interested in the medical field, and the volunteer opportunity has given him a chance to perform actual tasks and learn alongside professionals.

Baptist’s community involvement doesn’t stop with children and high school students. The organization has hosted several “lunch and learn” events to discuss different diseases. Most recently, doctors talked about prostate cancer and ovarian cancer, discussing with residents the risks and symptoms of each disease.

Physicians also regularly participate in the Times Record’s Local Health Question and Answer columns, sharing advice and information about relevant medical concerns.

Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce President Tim Allen said the quality of medical providers is a major factor in economic development and thanked the organization for its investment in the city.

“It really is the foundation whenever companies and people are looking to locate in a market,” Allen said. “When I learned Baptist Health was coming to Fort Smith, a couple things came to mind, and that is stability and world-class health care.”