Matthew Corley was a fun-loving man who was a light in others' lives. Even as he battled drug addiction, he still brought joy to those around him, according to his mother Regina Taylor.

But when Corley died from suicide in January 2019, medical professionals didn't find any substances in his system, she said.

"He was really anxious and sad and didn’t really feel like he had a way out," she said.

Regina Taylor was one of scores of family members and loved ones of suicide victims who on Saturday participated in the Out Of The Darkness Walk for suicide prevention in Creekmore Park. The walk drew 593 participants and raised $26,165 to fund research, education and support around the topic, according to walk committee members.

The walk was a reminder to all who participated to reach out if they need help or if they think someone they know may need help, Regina Taylor said.

"Everyone has an opportunity to reach out to you, someone who might not even know you, and help you realize the impact that it has not only on the family who’s left behind how much you’re loved, how much you matter," she said. "You don’t need to give up."

From 1999 to 2018, suicide rates in Arkansas and Oklahoma increased more than 35 percent statewide. They were two of the top 15 statewide suicide rate increases in that time, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention records.

Walk committee member Amy Speaker said the Fort Smith region has lost "one too many lives" to suicide in recent years. These include local music promoter and Rib Room owner Bill Neumeier and teenager Crey Hargrave.

"You don’t know what people are really going through in their heads," said Danielle Lacefield, who walked for her sister-in-law Jamie Lee Lacefield. She said her sister-in-law "had a personality that would light up the room."

"We get messages from people all the time from people who say they’ve lost a loved one or how when they saw (our) sign, it was a message they needed at the time," said #YouMatter coordinator Rudy Ledbetter, who has utilized his organization to place signs with positive messages around Fort Smith to promote positive mental health.

Clinical psychologist Donala Jordon said some people are "very vulnerable" at their lowest points, which can lead to suicidal urges. Speaker said some people — particularly teenagers — can get these urges when they feel as if unfortunate circumstances in their lives won't pass.

Because of these dynamics of suicidal thoughts, Jordon said it's important for others to "magnify the moment." Danielle Lacefield said people can do this by reaching out to them even if someone appears to be in a good state of mind.

Walk Chairwoman Cheryl Taylor said this can also be accomplished through education in establishments such as schools and churches.

"Any time there’s a semblance of hopelessness, that’s always the problem. That’s one of the main signals, so knowing what that looks like and how to ameliorate that is important," he said.

A handful of family members and loved ones of those lost to suicide were honored at the walk. They were then joined by walk organizers, nonprofit workers, members of law enforcement and others showing their support as they walked around the perimeter of the park.

Regina Taylor said the walk was "an awesome thing" for her and others.

"Let’s be bold in talking to those who may be having issues like depression and hurting," Fort Smith Mayor George McGill said at the event. "Let’s not be complacent in doing what we should do as good citizens. Take the time to tell someone it’s going to be OK and that you’re going to be by their side if they need you."