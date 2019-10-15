A multimillion-dollar grant announced Monday is expected to help University of Arkansas at Fort Smith students strengthen their literacy skills.

The university received a five-year $2.25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education through the Title III Strengthening Institutions Program (SIP). It will receive $450,000 each year of the grant.

Money will be used to create a 2,000-square-foot dedicated writing center, provide a summer program focused on “accelerated and co-requisite remediation pathways” and promote professional development in literacy teaching strategies, UAFS Chancellor Terisa Riley wrote in a statement.

“This grant fills an important gap in our student support services. The writing tutors currently working in our academic success center are phenomenal, but there are not enough of them,” said grant co-author Cammie Sublette. “The funding has never before been there to allow us to develop a robust writing center.”

The center will have state-of-the-art equipment for campus and online students and work with students enrolled in all disciplines, Sublette wrote in an email on Tuesday.

According to the grant proposal summary, the success rate of students in ENGL 0263: Transitions to College Writing and Reading and ENGL 0201 College Writing Workshop is expected to increase 9% over five years. Those using an on-campus writing tutor will increase 500% during the same time period. UAFS wants to reach 3,500 visits to the writing center on the fifth year of its grant.

“Whether students are working on a research paper for psychology or putting together a résumé as they near graduation, our writing center will be an important resource,” Sublette said. “It will eventually include an online component, serving our distance learners as well as offering 24/7 support for students on campus.”

Summer Bridge is a free program for students needing additional reading and writing support before they begin their college careers, Sublette said. Those who successfully complete the program will receive college credit, saving them time and money.

UAFS expects to see an 8% increase of students who successfully complete their first college-level class because of the program.

The grant will also help provide funding for additional professional development, which will help all full-time faculty and half of adjunct faculty who teach the four introductory English classes attend at least one workshop or conference each year in five years.

Sublette said, however, the funding is available to help all professors, because they all teach literacy and writing. Funding will help pay for travel and expenses for events on campus.

“UAFS professors are talented, dedicated, and innovative, and these opportunities will merely serve to enhance and support their efforts in the classroom,” Sublette said.

Sublette, professor and English department head, and Monica Luebke, associate professor of English, co-authored the grant proposal but worked with several other administrators and educators during the process.

“These funds will allow UAFS to enhance resources for all faculty and students, and we appreciate the ability to invest in student success through this generous grant,” Riley said.

Existing campus space will be renovated for the writing center. Work is scheduled to begin during winter break and the center is expected to open in fall 2020.