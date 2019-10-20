Wheelchair users and online order pick-up customers have for many years been given preferential parking spaces at Walmart stores. But now, law enforcement officers have their own reserved spots at Fort Smith locations.

New signs put up within the last few weeks at all Fort Smith stores read “Reserved parking for our law enforcement partners” and feature a small light at the top that looks like a light from a police cruiser.

Kelly Clark, South Zero Street Walmart boss, couldn’t speak on behalf of the corporation — only as a longtime manager — but thought the additions were simply a courtesy for officers.

“In a lot of our stores, we have substations and things that help law enforcement, and I think it’s just extending an arm,” Clark said.

Aric Mitchell, Fort Smith Police Department spokesperson, and Walmart media relations said the reserved spots are part of a nationwide corporate courtesy initiative for police personnel on business.

A Walmart spokesperson said the program is new but little information has been given to its communications department and is working to provide more details.

It’s unclear how many have been placed, but the three Walmart Supercenters and two neighborhood markets in Fort Smith have the new signs. The signs are placed between the two entrances at the Supercenters, near the online order pickup location at the Rogers Avenue Neighborhood Market and next to wheelchair parking at the Neighborhood Market on U.S. 71.

Alma’s Walmart has also set up its new sign for law enforcement. The Sam’s Club on Rogers Avenue did not have a reserved space, as of Thursday afternoon.

It doesn’t appear that customers will be disciplined from using the spots — Walmart employees say officers often park near the entry sidewalks, anyway — but are discouraged from doing so.

“We learned about this recently and greatly appreciate the show of support,” Mitchell wrote in an email to the Times Record.

Officers are frequently called to locations for customers shoplifting, fighting and may be there to look at surveillance footage in cases of forgery or stolen identification.

Just on Thursday night, Fort Smith officers were called to the Zero Street location after a guest was caught attempting to steal several items, including a tool set and drill, and pushing an employee into a wall. The employee was not seriously injured and recovered the merchandise.