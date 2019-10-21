Heroin seizures in Sebastian and Crawford counties in recent history have exceeded combined seizure totals from decades prior.

Members of the 12th and 21st District Drug Task Force have seized between 3-4 pounds of heroin in the past year — more than the combined total they seized in the 25 years leading up to it, according to Drug Task Force Director Paul Smith. Smith said the void caused by authorities' crackdown on doctors who overprescribe opioid painkillers combined with state regulations for opioid prescriptions has prompted outside sources of the drug to take note of the area.

An estimated three of every four people who have used heroin in the past year began abusing prescription opioids first, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sebastian County doctors in 2016 prescribed an estimated 169 painkiller prescriptions per 100 people in 2016 and 153.1 per 100 in 2017, according to Centers.

The Arkansas Medical Board in April 2018 passed regulations to require doctors to justify prescriptions that exceed more than 50 morphine milligram equivalents. Medical Board members have taken actions against doctors Donald Eugene Hinderliter of Hinderliter Pain Clinic in Barling and Cecil Walter Gaby of Gaby Pain Clinic Fort Smith, who Drug Enforcement Administration officials believe prescribed nearly 2 million pills, including opioid painkillers, over two years.

"The heroin traffickers are seeing this as an opportunity to exploit this customer base in our area with heroin. It’s a natural transfer," Smith said.

The drug that "never caught on" for about three decades in the Fort Smith region is now being trafficked in from inside the region and across the country, Smith said. He said heroin traffickers have come from Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Bakersfield, California, to try to set up heroin trafficking and distribution in the area.

Drug Task Force members in conjunction with the Van Buren Police Department on Aug. 29 arrested 24 suspected drug dealers, some of whom they believed were responsible for 6 grams of heroin. Task Force members in April seized 14.5 ounces of heroin sourced from California and a pill press suspected to have produced replica painkillers containing the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Outside of the large-scale drug operations, local law enforcement is on the lookout for the drug, Smith said.

"Our law enforcement tells us, 'We have these people in town,' and we act on it as quickly as we can," said Smith. "We try to keep it from getting a foothold."



