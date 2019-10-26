THEFTS

MIDLAND BOULEVARD, 2300 BLOCK: A moped valued at $800 was reported stolen.

ROGERS AVENUE, 6800 BLOCK: A 2009 Chevrolet HHR valued at $600 was reported stolen.

NORTH R STREET, 2200 BLOCK: Two rings, money, a rifle, a BB machine gun, a tool bag with tools, a jewelry box and a GoPro camera valued at $6,626 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

TOWSON AVENUE, 2600 BLOCK: A 2015 Chevrolet Silverado valued at $30,000 was reported stolen.

VIRGINIA AVENUE, 5500 BLOCK: A handgun, two TVs, TV equipment, a door knob set, a generator, an air compressor, a tool set, sunglasses, a DVD player, a soundbar with a subwoofer and a home security system valued at $4,425 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

NORTH 37TH STREET, 2600 BLOCK: Four bras, four perfumes, a gold necklace, an unlisted item and winter clothing valued at $352 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

NORTH 14TH STREET, 600 BLOCK: A four wheeler, a generator, a speaker setup and windows to a residence and shed valued at $6,300 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

NORTH 32ND STREET, 700 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported.

KELLEY HIGHWAY, 3500 BLOCK: A break-in was reported.

ASSAULTS

A MAN, NO ADDRESS LISTED, reported a man was hit in the head with a baseball bat.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man forced her to take an unidentified pill.

ERIC LYNN SMITH OF HARTMAN was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and furnishing a prohibited article in a correctional facility, misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a Schedule VI controlled substance and loitering, a felony absconding warrant and a parole violation.

MISTY DAWN GRAY OF BONANZA was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of felony possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia to pack or repack, a felony absconding warrant, petition to show cause and a parole violation.

ALPHA SUN SMITH OF ALMA was arrested on an unspecified felony warrant out of Crawford County.

A POSTAL CARRIER WORKER was taken to the hospital for passing out while on his route. A coworker found a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue in an envelope from the carrier's route.