Second Ward Pine Bluff City Council member Win Trafford has announced he will not seek reelection after his term expires next year.

In a message on social media and to The Commercial, Trafford said he was retracting his announcement to run for the seat.

“My health, clients, friends and most importantly my family dictates this difficult decision.”

Trafford is completing his first term in office after being elected in 2016 and said in the message that “I will always be very involved in the political arena and votes that are cast.”

“I will continue to be committed to our community and everything that moves Pine Bluff forward,” Trafford said. “I’m not leaving you. I am going to be a much larger voice for moving Pine Bluff forward. I love all of you who have supported me and I love Pine Bluff even more. I will always to my part to make sure we are great.”

With Trafford withdrawing his name from consideration, the only announced candidate for the position is former Pine Bluff City Council member George Stepps.

The filing period for candidates planning to run in political party primaries and the non-partisan Judicial General Election in March is next week.