CHARLESTON SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER TALK

By Nikki Claiborne, Site Director

Oct 23 rd , We had our boardmeeting here at the Charleston Center. I can’t say enough how lucky Franklin County Seniors are to have Teri Holloway as our Executive Director. She has done an amazing job getting our facilities to where they are now financially.

Oct 24 th , The Charleston Senior Tigers traveled to Alma to play the Alma Mighty Dogs some bean bag baseball. Game 1, the Senior Tigers won 11 to 8. Sharon Potts, Betty Ayers, and Judy Brown are all the homerun champs with one a piece.

Game two, The Senior Tigers won 12 to 5. Mary Bohannan, Alice Goff, Peggy Metcalf, Judy Brown, and Secret weapon Charles Bohannan all made homeruns.

Mary Bohannan is the homerun champ with two.

Oct 25 th , Medicare OPEN ENROLLMENT 9:00 to 2:00 went well today. Twelve participants checked into their Medicare options. If you want to check on Your Medicare for FREE, You still have time. Here are some of the next places that will have Open Enrollment and Senior Center: Nov 8 th in Alma, Nov 11th in Mountainburg, Nov 12th in Greenwood, Nov 13 th in Ozark.

Oct 30 th , Bean bag baseball v/s Cavanaugh at Cavanaugh. Be here at the Center by 9:00 Leave at 9:20

Oct 31 st , Happy Halloween!!!!! Art Class with Naomi at 9:30

Oct 31 st , Halloween Party and Costume Contest at 11:15

Nov 1 st . Bean bag baseball v/s Van Buren at Charleston 9:45

Nov 2 nd , AARP rep. Horace Smith will be here at 8:00 to 12:00 to head the Defensive driving course testing. The Cost is $20.00 per person. If you are an AARP member the cost is $15.00 per person. Please call 479-965-2557 8:00 to 2:00 to register so that we can get an accurate count on supplies needed.

Nov 5 th ,FREE: Financial Scam Fraud Training at 10:30. With the holidays upon us ….so will be the scammers. Come and LEARN ways to recognize and prevent being scammed.

Things to look forward to…..

Nov 7 th . Senator Boozeman’s mobile unit will be here from 10:45 to 11:45

Nov 9 th , The Charleston Senior Center will be serving breakfast from 8:00 to 11:00.

Working This day will enable our staff to have the Friday off after Thanksgiving.

Table top activities, BB Baseball practice every day and quilting.

Please know that in the event of severe weather, some activities may be canceled and rescheduled for safety precautions.

Give us a call for more information or contact us on Facebook.

I hope to see you this coming week at the Charleston Senior Center… for more information call 479-965-2557.

30.*** Meatloaf

Mash Potatoes/gravy

Green Beans

Hot Roll

Strawberry Jello Cake

31. Beef stew

Coleslaw

Cornbread

Onion slice

Dirt Cake

Nov 1. Chicken

parmesan

Over noodles

Eng peas

Slice bread

Slice onion

Fruit

Nov 4.*** Homemade

sausage pizza

w/k corn

crackers

Fruit

Nov 5. Chicken

Enchiladas

Spanish Rice

Salad

Fruit /Cookie

Nov 6. Roast /beef

bits w/onion over rice

Green Beans

Hot roll

Fruit/Cake