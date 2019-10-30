County Line
October 30
Pepperoni Pizza, Steamed Broccoli, Tossed Salad, Fresh Fruit, Asst. Fruit Juice, Milk
October 31
Ch. Fr. Steak, M. Potatoes/Gravy, Cooked Carrots, Fresh Fruit, Fruit Cocktail, WW Roll, Milk
November 1
Hamburgers, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Baked Beans, Baked Chips, Fresh Fruit, Milk
November 4
Chicken Spaghetti, Seas. Green Beans, Cooked Carrots, Fresh Fruit, Pineapple Tidbits, WW Roll, Milk, Birthday Cake
November 5
Crispitos, String Cheese Sticks, Tossed Salad, Pinto Beans, Fresh Fruit, Milk
Charleston School District
October 30
Hamburger, baked beans, baked potato chips, pickle, onion, fruit, and milk
October 31
Chicken fried, steak, potatoes, green beans, hot roll, fruit, and milk
November 1
Chicken spaghetti, peas, hot rolls, fruit, and milk
November 4
Pizza, corn, salad, banana bread, fruit, and milk
November 5
Chicken strips, potatoes, green beans, hot roll, pear, and milk