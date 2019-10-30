Wednesday

County Line


October 30


Pepperoni Pizza, Steamed Broccoli, Tossed Salad, Fresh Fruit, Asst. Fruit Juice, Milk


October 31


Ch. Fr. Steak, M. Potatoes/Gravy, Cooked Carrots, Fresh Fruit, Fruit Cocktail, WW Roll, Milk


November 1


Hamburgers, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Baked Beans, Baked Chips, Fresh Fruit, Milk


November 4


Chicken Spaghetti, Seas. Green Beans, Cooked Carrots, Fresh Fruit, Pineapple Tidbits, WW Roll, Milk, Birthday Cake


November 5


Crispitos, String Cheese Sticks, Tossed Salad, Pinto Beans, Fresh Fruit, Milk


Charleston School District


October 30


Hamburger, baked beans, baked potato chips, pickle, onion, fruit, and milk


October 31


Chicken fried, steak, potatoes, green beans, hot roll, fruit, and milk


November 1


Chicken spaghetti, peas, hot rolls, fruit, and milk


November 4


Pizza, corn, salad, banana bread, fruit, and milk


November 5


Chicken strips, potatoes, green beans, hot roll, pear, and milk