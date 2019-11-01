Arkansas

A - Z Kwik Stop LLC was incorporated by Abdelaziz Asad, 819 N. Main St., Stuttgart, Oct. 24.

Shiv Ruhani LLC was incorporated by Chetan Gandhi, 701 W. Michigan St., Stuttgart, Oct. 25.

Desha

AR Widows Sons Motorcycle Riders Assn. was incorporated by Donald R. Wesson, 228 Crooked Bayou, McGehee, Oct. 25.

Drew

Ruzhdi Memeci LLC was incorporated by Ruzhdi Memeci, 200 N. Main, Monticello, Oct. 24.

South Ark Weather LLC was incorporated by Wesley Carnicle, 1302 1/2 E. Jackson Ave., Monticello, Oct. 23.

Grant

Griffin Excavation LLC was incorporated by Jared Bennett Griffin, 659 Grant 270041, Sheridan, Oct. 21.

Paradigm Real Estate LLC was incorporated by Drew Talley, 54 Horton Hills Drive, Sheridan, Oct. 23.

Jefferson

Jans T-Shirtz & More LLC was incorporated by Joyce Ann Reynolds, 2203 W. 39th Ave., Pine Bluff, Oct. 20.

Lincoln

WH Investment Properties Inc. was incorporated by James M. Henry, 145 Friendship Circle, Star City Oct. 21.