He believes Sebastian County still needs a larger jail, but the county sheriff says a handful of measures will in the meantime will help the jail population.

Sebastian County Sheriff Hobe Runion said the county jail, which on Tuesday exceeded its bed count of 356 by 29 detainees, will need a tax to fund an expansion that would account for more bed space. Until then, he said, alternative sentencing and a more efficient crime laboratory system in the state will help keep the jail population from reaching levels seen in years prior and may even improve the detainee count.

The jail currently uses the signature bond program, which allows most nonviolent class C and D felons to bond out of the jail, to keep the population from swelling to numbers seen in years prior. The detainee count near the end of 2017 exceeded 500.

County officials have pledged to pay $133,000 to TreanorHL, Studio 6 and Goldman and Associates to assess the county's criminal justice system and jail needs. County Judge David Hudson said the county doesn't have an option to fund the construction of a new jail without a tax, which he doesn't anticipate coming to the table in 2020.

"Unless we can find out how to reduce the jail population and have the current facility be sufficient, we’re looking at some kind of an issue with that," Hudson said of the jail population. "That initiative could mean putting staffing in to produce best practices that might reduce the population besides just putting everybody in jail. That’s what this justice system study is intended to try to identify. That’s a challenging project."

In light of the ongoing population issues inside the jail, Runion said he believes "the future of detention in Arkansas" will be specialty courts that will help differentiate dangerous detainees who need to be held in jail until trial from those who may bond out. County Prosecutor Dan Shue at a First 100 Families meeting Friday said a mental health court could possibly provide more alternative sentencing in Sebastian County than in many other parts of the country. It would be added to Sebastian County veterans' and drug courts, which provide alternative sentencing to qualified defendants.

Runion also anticipates the new state crime lab in Lowell will help with the detainee count. He said this will give law enforcement at a state level more resources to process evidence in cases for defendants both in his jail and throughout the state.

"(Detainees) are sitting in jail, waiting for the crime lab to come back," he said.

Local law enforcement agencies also have a hand in managing the jail population, Runion said. He said each police department has individual arrest policies that affect the detainee count.

"We need to continue to manage that situation," Runion said.