As the headline reads, amazing, astonishing, just 2 words starting with the letter “a” to describe Rick Thomas’ award winning theatrical illusion show at Hot Springs Village Woodlands Auditorium.

One could use breathtaking, beyond belief and follow the alphabet to “z” and never use quite enough accolades to describe his extraordinary performance. The HSV Concerts Association booked a first-rate act.

The audience was engaged from the moment he stepped onstage. To adequately review each illusion Thomas executed would take enough words to fill a book, let alone a short column. So, the writer will attempt to give a brief narrative of his unmatched show.

Doves appearing from a fiery cage and floating a lovely assistant high above the stage were expected of most illusionists/magicians. What was completely jaw dropping was a helicopter appearing onstage in a matter of seconds and the star performer seated on his motorcycle coming from nowhere. Thomas and his crew were remarkably precise.

In addition, his comedic interaction with audience members was humorous and entertaining. Thomas’ witty comments and gestures drew everyone into the performance.

In speaking with Thomas, he said he changes and upgrades his show every year. If you failed to see this show and he’s invited back, certainly you’d better not miss it.

Thomas’ illusions are featured around the world at performing arts centers, casinos and arenas and he has a permanent residency at Andy Williams Performing Arts Center in Branson, Missouri. To read more about Thomas and his show schedule, go to http://rickthomas.com.

Thomas’ performance was sponsored by ReMax of HSV. Village Concerts Association is a member-only, nonprofit organization with the purpose of bringing quality entertainment to the Woodlands Auditorium at affordable prices. Next on the Concerts Association schedule is “Songs of Sinatra and Friends” with Joe Gransen and his 16-piece orchestra. The program begins at 7:30 p.m. for two nights, Jan. 16 and 17 at Woodlands Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.concertsassociationhotspringsvillage.org/home.html.



