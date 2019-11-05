National Park College has created a new trap shooting team. The team has 10 members and will compete as a club team for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Trap shooting team coach James Montgomery said the team may consider joining a conference after the first year. The team is working on fundamentals and improving scores to prepare for their first competition later this fall against Southern Arkansas University.

Montgomery said they plan to schedule matches or exhibition shoots with other area colleges as they progress.

The college provides training and equipment. Team members are required to complete an Arkansas Hunter’s Education Course.

Montgomery said safety is a top priority for the team. “We’ll provide training for any shooters who do not already have that certification. We pick a different fundamental, such as safety, pace, rotation of shooters, stance, or sighting to focus on each week. We always have a safety briefing before taking our shotguns on the range,” he said. “We require hearing protection and eye protection for all personnel prior to entering the range area. We are proud to have been to the range numerous times without any safety violations.”

The National Rifle Association Foundation awarded NPC a grant for 5 shotguns, 14 cases of shotgun shells, and funds to purchase clay pigeon targets. Arego’s Guns supported the team by waiving the FFL fees for receiving the shotguns. The Mountain Valley Sportsman’s Association, or MVSA, hosts the team for practice on its trap ranges.

The team practices at 5 p.m. Tuesdays. During inclement weather, the team uses the LaserShot Firearms Simulator in the Criminal Justice classroom with a clay pigeon simulator for additional training.



