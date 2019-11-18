Several big items related to economic development, lawsuits and employment negotiations are on the upcoming Fort Smith Board of Directors agenda.

The board, which meets 6 p.m. Tuesday, will continue to discuss a resolution that would allow city leadership to pursue litigation against Mickle Wagner Coleman and Mobley Contractors for faulty construction and engineering work.

The project, worth roughly $5.5 million, was to construct a box culvert near the May Branch pump station and P Street Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Sinkholes and other structural deficiencies were found less than one year after the project’s completion. A three-party agreement split the cost to repair the culvert, but this summer it was discovered those efforts had not worked.

The city has three options: continue working with the two firms to try and fix the culvert again, accept the project as is and move forward on its own, or seek reimbursement for the repairs through legal channels.

City legal counsel and Director of Engineering Stan Snodgrass suggested pursuing the action.

Revenue bonds

The directors will also consider approving an ordinance allowing for the sale of Arkansas Taxable Industrial Development Revenue Bonds to Mars Petcare for expansion of its facility at Chaffee Crossing, which has been in the works for several years.

Mars Petcare is requesting the bonds, which are not to exceed $110 million, to assist the company in financing the cost of new buildings, improvements and machinery used at the pet food production facility. The maturity date, when the city should expect to have its principal repaid, is set for Nov. 30, 2029.

A resolution is on the agenda which will allow up to two board members and the city attorney to negotiate a “framework of an employment agreement” for the city administrator and internal auditor, both of which are directly responsible to the board.

Both positions are set for an annual performance review at the final regular meeting of the year on Dec. 17.

“While the details of the performance reviews would have bearing on the final provisions contained in the documents, the intent is for the framework of the new agreements to be completed in advance,” Dingman wrote. “Consideration of approval would (then) happen immediately after the performance reviews if all parties are in agreement and the board votes to approve the employment agreements.”

Gateway Park

Also on the agenda is a resolution to accept the donation of land now known as Gateway Park.

As part of the small park’s development was the agreement that 64.6 Downtown would donate the park to the city for maintenance by the Parks and Recreation Department after work was finished.

“This project is a significant example of public-private partnership,” wrote Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman.

Private entities purchased part of the property, while other private parties donated the other part of the land. These organizations and individuals also raised funds for the statues, landscaping and other construction. The city provided sidewalk work on nearby rights of way and installed street lights that match the rest of downtown.

If approved, the city will receive ownership of the park, which must maintain a public park for at least 100 years, Dingman wrote.

64.6 Downtown is also spearheading efforts to expand the Riverfront Skate and Bike Park through a grant.

A resolution on the agenda would authorize the city to apply for a grant from the Arkansas Community Assistance program and allow City Administrator Carl Geffken to administer any received grant funds.

The matching grant would provide up to $50,000 to provide additional amenities at the park.

“I am aware of a matching grant in the amount of $50,000 that has been committed to this project,” Mayor George McGill wrote in a letter to accompany the application. “I hereby attest that the private donors of these matching funds have pledged their support, although at this time they have asked to remain anonymous.”

McGill wrote that the city will retain all financial information to assure all funds were properly used.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Fort Smith Public Schools Service Center, Building B.