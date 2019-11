The deadline for church news is usually 12 noon Wednesday because church news runs in Friday’s edition of The Commercial. Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, church announcements need to be submitted by 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, to run in the newspaper on Friday, Nov. 29. Articles may be submitted by email to pbcnews@pbcommercial.com, faxed to 870-534-0113, mailed to P.O. Box 6469, Pine Bluff, AR, 71611, or hand delivered to 300 S. Beech St. Details: 870-534-3400, ext. 1202.