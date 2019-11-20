Nov 20th , Art Class with Naomi 10:30 to 11:30
Nov 21st , BBBaseball v/s Booneville at Booneville leave at 9:10
Nov 22nd , Amber from Olivia health will call BINGO at 10:30 to 11:30
Nov 25th , BBBaseball v/s Mulberry at Mulberry leave at 9:00
Nov 26th , Bingo at 10:30 to 11:30
Nov 27th , BBB v/s Alma has been canceled
Nov 28th , Closed
Nov 29th , Closed
Tabletop activities, BB Baseball practice every day and quilting.
With the colder weather upon us, I just wanted to remind everyone to check on
your neighbors to make sure they are alright and staying warm and fed. If your
neighbor is over 60, they may qualify for home delivered meals. Please give us a
call to find out!
Please know that in the event of severe weather, some activities maybe
canceled and rescheduled for safety precautions.
Give us a call for more information or contact us on Facebook.
I hope to see you this coming week at the Charleston Senior Center… for more
information call 479-965-2557.
20. Homemade Chili
Coleslaw
pinto beans
Cornbread
Onion slice
Fruit/cookie
21.*** Polish
Sausage
Sauerkraut
Black eyed peas
Cornbread
Fruit cobbler
22. Chicken
Over rice
Mixed veggies
Slice bread
fruit
25.***
Scrambled Eggs
Hash browns
Sausage, biscuits
w/gravy
Applesauce
26. Potato Soup
Fried bologna sandwich
Beets
Fruit n cookie
27. Chicken fried steak
w/gravy
Mash potatoes
Fried Okra
Yellow cake with fruit