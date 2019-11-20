By Nikki Claiborne, Site Director

Wednesday

Nov 20, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Nov 20th , Art Class with Naomi 10:30 to 11:30


Nov 21st , BBBaseball v/s Booneville at Booneville leave at 9:10


Nov 22nd , Amber from Olivia health will call BINGO at 10:30 to 11:30


Nov 25th , BBBaseball v/s Mulberry at Mulberry leave at 9:00


Nov 26th , Bingo at 10:30 to 11:30


Nov 27th , BBB v/s Alma has been canceled


Nov 28th , Closed


Nov 29th , Closed


Tabletop activities, BB Baseball practice every day and quilting.


With the colder weather upon us, I just wanted to remind everyone to check on


your neighbors to make sure they are alright and staying warm and fed. If your


neighbor is over 60, they may qualify for home delivered meals. Please give us a


call to find out!


Please know that in the event of severe weather, some activities maybe


canceled and rescheduled for safety precautions.


Give us a call for more information or contact us on Facebook.


I hope to see you this coming week at the Charleston Senior Center… for more


information call 479-965-2557.


20. Homemade Chili


Coleslaw


pinto beans


Cornbread


Onion slice


Fruit/cookie


21.*** Polish


Sausage


Sauerkraut


Black eyed peas


Cornbread


Fruit cobbler


22. Chicken


Over rice


Mixed veggies


Slice bread


fruit


25.***


Scrambled Eggs


Hash browns


Sausage, biscuits


w/gravy


Applesauce


26. Potato Soup


Fried bologna sandwich


Beets


Fruit n cookie


27. Chicken fried steak


w/gravy


Mash potatoes


Fried Okra


Yellow cake with fruit