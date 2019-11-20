Nov 20th , Art Class with Naomi 10:30 to 11:30

Nov 21st , BBBaseball v/s Booneville at Booneville leave at 9:10

Nov 22nd , Amber from Olivia health will call BINGO at 10:30 to 11:30

Nov 25th , BBBaseball v/s Mulberry at Mulberry leave at 9:00

Nov 26th , Bingo at 10:30 to 11:30

Nov 27th , BBB v/s Alma has been canceled

Nov 28th , Closed

Nov 29th , Closed

Tabletop activities, BB Baseball practice every day and quilting.

With the colder weather upon us, I just wanted to remind everyone to check on

your neighbors to make sure they are alright and staying warm and fed. If your

neighbor is over 60, they may qualify for home delivered meals. Please give us a

call to find out!

Please know that in the event of severe weather, some activities maybe

canceled and rescheduled for safety precautions.

Give us a call for more information or contact us on Facebook.

I hope to see you this coming week at the Charleston Senior Center… for more

information call 479-965-2557.

20. Homemade Chili

Coleslaw

pinto beans

Cornbread

Onion slice

Fruit/cookie

21.*** Polish

Sausage

Sauerkraut

Black eyed peas

Cornbread

Fruit cobbler

22. Chicken

Over rice

Mixed veggies

Slice bread

fruit

25.***

Scrambled Eggs

Hash browns

Sausage, biscuits

w/gravy

Applesauce

26. Potato Soup

Fried bologna sandwich

Beets

Fruit n cookie

27. Chicken fried steak

w/gravy

Mash potatoes

Fried Okra

Yellow cake with fruit