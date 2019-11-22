Fort Smith police are probing a burglary involving an assault with brass knuckles and a firearm.

A man told police three that around 9 p.m. Tuesday three young men ages 17-19 wearing masks punched him with brass knuckles and entered his apartment in the 5100 block of Zero Street. He said they kept asking where the money was while holding him at gunpoint.

He said the men flipped couch cushions and opened his closet before finding his pistol valued at $500 in his bedroom.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100, or Crime Stoppers of Fort Smith and Van Buren anonymously at 78-CRIME for a reward up to $1,000.