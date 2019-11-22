THEFTS

5301 S. 31ST ST.: A burglary was reported at Elkins in which $500 damage was reported to a glass window.

MILL POND COURT, 4700 BLOCK: An Apple watch valued at $450 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

GARRISON AVENUE, 500 BLOCK: More than $1,000 damage was reported to a 2011 Chevrolet HHR and a 2003 Honda Accord in a vehicle break-in.

NORTH ALBERT PIKE AVENUE, 1300 BLOCK: A 2007 Dodge Nitro valued at $12,000 was reported stolen.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

STACIE RENEA STILL OF HACKETT was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia to pack or repack, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia to store or conceal, possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest and possession of less than 4 ounces of a Schedule VI controlled substance and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant out of Van Buren.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a man threatened him with a gun over a text message.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

JOHNATHAN REX SQUYRES OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony petition to revoke bond warrant out of Sebastian County.

DRAKE JAMES INGRAM OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony commercial burglary, three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of criminal mischief between $1,000-$5,000, misdemeanor theft by receiving and a failure to pay fine warrant.

DUSTIN COLE LACOUR OF GREENWOOD was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant and a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant.