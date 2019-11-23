The Sanctuary Choir of First Baptist Church of Pine Bluff invites the community to hear the music they presented at Carnegie Hall recently.

“Sing Christmas!” will be presented at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at First Baptist Church, 6501 S. Hazel St. The program is free and the public is invited to attend.

“Sing Christmas!” is a four-suite composition written by Mary McDonald and Joel Raney, according to a news release.

“Capturing the essence of Christmas, ‘each suite centers around classic Christmas themes with the words and music uniting to clearly articulate the message of Christ’s birth’ (composer’s notes). This is a Christmas choral experience you will not want to miss,” a spokesman said.

On November 17, 2019, 19 singers from the choir joined other choirs from around the country to present “Sing Christmas!” in the Isaac Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Details: 870-534-4741.