The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will present its fall 2019 commencement at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center arena. The procession will begin at 9:45 a.m. for the free public event.

The keynote speaker will be Donna Terrell, FOX16 News weekday anchor, according to a news release.

Seen on weekdays at 5:30 and 9 p.m., Terrell joined FOX16 in February of 2004. She arrived in Little Rock from Detroit, Mich., where she served as anchor for WKBD-TV and WWJ-TV. Previously, she worked at WKYC-TV in Cleveland, Ohio. She also held anchoring and reporting positions in South Bend, Indiana and Battle Creek, Michigan, according to the release.

Terrell has been honored with several awards. Most recently, she earned Regional Emmy Awards for her work as a news anchor and for a Fox16 News promotional campaign. She also won the National American Legion Fourth Estate Award and an Associated Press Award for her special reports on Grieving a Child. She garnered two more Emmy Awards for her work bringing light to cosmetic surgery and breast cancer issues.

Terrell has been nominated for numerous other Emmy Awards including a special report on a father who left his son in a hot car, a story on her daughter’s battle with colon cancer and Arkansas’ Little Rock 9. She also earned an Associated Press Award for her story on the controversial patients’ Right to Die.

Regarding community service, she created ‘Donna Terrell’s Yoga Warriors Fighting Colon Cancer’, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that raises money for yoga classes for cancer survivors, patients and caregivers. The organization also provides funds for liquid nutritional supplements for survivors of colon and other cancers currently in treatment and in need of financial assistance.

Yoga Warriors is in memory of her daughter Queah (pronounced: Quaya), who died from colon cancer at a young age, but during her battle found health benefits from yoga. The organization has at least one free community-wide yoga fundraising event each year.

In addition, Terrell is a current board member for Women and Children First, a domestic violence facility.

Terrell has a Bachelor of Applied Arts degree in broadcast and cinematic arts from Central Michigan University.

For details about the UAPB fall 2019 commencement, call 870-575-8487.