Eric Lee Morrison, a Fort Smith firefighter for 16 years, died Thursday. He was 42.

Morrison's death ends his almost two-year battle with cancer, which Fire Chief Phil Christensen said was contracted from "the culmination of several fires over the years." Those close to Morrison said he lived a full life of service to others.

"He was the best at what he could be," Christensen said. "He was a fighter."

Morrison joined the Fire Department in 2002. He received a bachelor's degree in business administration in 2000.

Christensen said Morrison was "one of the best."

"He was a tough guy," he said. "He was a home builder, he was a loving father, a loving husband,"

When he wasn't fighting fires, Morrison enjoyed hunting, fishing and cooking.

But Morrison's passion was found in the Fire Department — so much so that he served with them in a support capacity after his diagnosis in 2017. Christensen said Morrison was a technical rescue liaison in charge of guiding responses from the field.

"Back at the fire station, he would work on everybody’s air packs," Chritensen said.

Morrison served in this capacity until two weeks prior to his death, the chief added.

Morrison's wife said her husband won his fight against cancer.

"That sums up Eric," the chief said.

Morrison is survived by his wife, Amy, and their son, Henry; parents, Randy and Linda Morrison; grandparents, Ted and JoAnn Morrison; in-laws, Mark and Patti Sharum; brother-in-law, Jason Sharum and wife Angie; niece, Macie Sharum; nephews, Eli and Austin Sharum; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and firefighters.