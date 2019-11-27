Headline: PBSD Wellness Committee gets training on vaping

Rosemary Withers, MPA, Community Health Promotion Specialist from the Arkansas Department of Health presented a workshop on vaping on Nov. 13 for the Pine Bluff School District’s Wellness Committee. According to a press release, Ms. Withers educated the Wellness Committee on Electronic Nicotine Systems (ENDS), especially the JUUL. The JUUL is the most popular ENDS among youth and young adults.

E-cigarettes are called “e-cigs”, “vapes”, “e-hookahs”, “vape pens”, and “electronic nicotine delivery systems”. Some e-cigarettes look like regular cigarettes, cigars, or pipes. Some look like USB flash drives, pens, and other everyday items.

The long-term health effects of e-cigarettes is unknown, the news release said. Some of the chemicals and heavy metals in e-cigarettes are harmful to health including nicotine, lead, nickel and manganese. Also, defective e-cigarette batteries have caused fires and explosions, which have resulted in serious injuries and deaths. E-cigarettes are available in over 15,000 flavors, which are appealing to youth.

Also, the release said children and adults have been poisoned by swallowing, breathing, or absorbing e-cigarette liquid through their skin or eyes. Nationally, approximately 50% of calls to poison control centers for e-cigarettes are for kids 5 years of age or younger.

All participants received posters on e-cigarettes to be posted at their school sites.