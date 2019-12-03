It’s time for the second annual Mistletoe Magic: Believe in Miracles! This year’s event is presented by The City of Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation and Go Forward Pine Bluff.

Kicking off the festival is the Christmas Parade at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5. The parade route will start at 10th and Main Street and end at 5th and Main Street. Last year’s parade had a combined 43 floats and bands.

Following the parade, join us at Saracen Landing for the awards ceremony featuring Christmas carols by the Jenkins Choir. Many will recall last year the excitement and Christmas spirit spread by the infamous Jenkins Choir.

Activities at Saracen Landing include an ice-skating rink, Ferris wheel, games and activities for the entire family all at no charge! Happenings that will charge include food trucks, Bear Mill, and a shopping market. Sounds of the season by local talent will fill the air and get you in the Christmas spirit throughout the weekend.

In addition to Thursday night, the festival is open to the public on Friday night from 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mistletoe Magic appreciates the following sponsors: MK Distributors, Relyance Bank, City of Pine Bluff, Liberty Utilities and the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission.