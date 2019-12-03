A report that a man was asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle parked at a gas pump on U.S. 270 Wednesday resulted in the arrest of the man on multiple drug related charges.

Tyler Euseppi, 30, was asleep inside a Nissan that was at Sandy Acres Grocery at 9225 U.S. 270 and White Hall Police Sgt. Sandy Castleberry reported that Euseppi had an odor of marijuana on his person.

Officer Clayton Cantrell reported that when Euseppi was searched, White Hall officers found an orange pill bottle with no label on it in Euseppi’s right front pants pocket. The bottle contained three kinds of pills, a small black plastic bag and a small clear white plastic bag.

Euseppi reportedly spontaneously uttered “the white baggie is crushed up Ecstasy and the black baggie is cocaine.”

Cantrell reported that 13 of the pills were a Schedule IV controlled substance, Xanax, four were Oxycodone, a Schedule II controlled substance and another five were also a Schedule II controlled substance.

On Friday, Pine Bluff District Judge John Kearney set a $25,000 bond for Euseppi after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge him with five counts of possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver.