A Fort Smith man suspected of killing a puppy was arrested Nov. 26.

Markterious Trevon Willis-Releford was arrested on suspicion of unclassified cruelty to animals by knowingly killing or injuring another's pet and a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant. Willis-Releford allegedly kicked a puppy in the head after it bit him, according to the incident report.

Officer Ellen Underwood around 9 p.m. on Nov. 26 responded to a residence in the 1500 block of Boston Street after the caller told her she heard noises like puppies yelping and loud thuds. She reportedly saw two puppies in the window of the apartment, one of whom was lying on the floor twitching with blood around it.

The dog died while police waited for the animal warden to come for the dog.

Willis-Releford before the puppy died opened the front door and was immediately detained and searched. He later told police he kicked the puppy after it bit him when he tried to break it and the other puppy up from fighting.

Willis-Releford was released from custody on signature bond on Nov. 27, according to arrest records.