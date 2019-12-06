The Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave., a program of the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, offers lunch at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday as well as other activities.

Lunch menus include:

Monday, Dec. 9

Swiss steak, whipped potatoes, French green beans, white bread, sugar cookie and milk.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Beef taco meat, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, Mexican corn, fiesta vegetables, flour tortilla, fresh banana and milk.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Sliced turkey breast, turkey gravy, yellow rice, lima beans, white bread, marble pudding and milk.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Beef stroganoff, broccoli, country tomatoes, wheat bread, cherry gelatin and milk.

Friday, Dec. 13

Chicken spaghetti, cabbage, sliced carrots, garlic Texas bread, applesauce and milk.

Strachota exercise classes and activities include:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Jazzercise, aerobics, Walk away the Pounds, Sit-a-cise, advanced aerobics and hip hop line dancing.

Tuesday and Thursday

Drums Alive, PEPPI, Movement with Balance, Word Search, Dominoes, puzzles, Bingo and coloring.

Details: Strachota Senior Center, 870-543-6323.