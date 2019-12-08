ALMA — The Alma Airedales are a long way from a finished product.

But the team passed a big test in Saturday's 56-46 win over Sheridan on the final day of the Charles B. Dyer Classic.

After a slow start, both offensively and defensively, the Airedales rallied for a 56-46 victory at Charles B. Dyer Arena.

"You've got to find out about yourself when you're behind," coach Stan Flenor said. "A lot of things, we still haven't worked on much. Our players can adjust on the fly, and that's what you have to be able to do. You have to be able to communicate, read it, and learn how to execute."

Austin Cluck made 6-of-7 fourth quarter free throws and finished with 17 points for the winners. Devin Wood and D.J. George added 10 points apiece.

Wood came up clutch on the bench, scoring in double figures and gobbling up five rebounds. After Sheridan had forged a 22-18 second quarter lead, Wood made 3-of-4 free throws to pull the Airedales to within two at the break.

Then in the second half, he, Cejay Mann, Bobby Winfrey and D.J. George canned 3-pointers as part of a 17-5 run to close the third quarter.

"I told our guys that sometimes we have to supply our own energy," Flenor said. "We're an evolving team, and it's early, but at halftime we challenged our guys to come out with a little more energy in the second half. We have to make sure that we're attacking and we're doing what we do offensively. We got some turnovers off our press and we had some guys relax."

Sheridan outrebounded Alma, 14-7 in the first half, and converted eight Alma turnovers into nine points.

Down four, the Airedales grabbed a brief 16-14 lead on Martin Dyer's 3-pointer.

Alma, which made 17-of-35 field goals, finished 9-of-19 from beyond the arc. The team was 4-of-6 from deep in the third quarter.

Wood's 3-pointer stretched the lead to 39-34, and his breakaway layup at the buzzer gave Alma a 41-34 lead heading to the fourth.

Cluck opened the fourth with another trey, and after Ceejay Mann's bucket made it 46-34, Cluck sank two foul shots to extend the Airedales' lead to 48-34.

Alma will host Farmington Tuesday.