Headline: Summit Soundz plans Christmas concert

The Summit Soundz Celebration Band will present a Christmas concert of secular and sacred favorites on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road in Pine Bluff.

This 40 piece wind band is composed of students from White Hall and Watson Chapel High Schools along with their band directors: Kameron Willis, Al Wimberly, and Garry Henson. College students and adults from around the Pine Bluff area also participate in the band.

The concert will include the secular favorites such as “We Need A Little Christmas,” “White Christmas,” and “The Polar Express.”

The iconic duet, “Little Drummer Boy”/”Peace On Earth” sung by David Bowie and Bing Crosby will be played on Flugelhorns by Garry Henson and Kameron Willis. “Merry Christmas, Darling” as sung by the late Karen Carpenter will feature Al Wimberly on alto sax.

“This concert has everything you would want to hear for the Christmas season, said Lewis Hinkle, director of Summit Soundz. It will be Christmas classics both secular and sacred.”

“Believe” from The Polar Express movie will be played on alto sax by Jerry Earnest and Christian Stephens. The beautiful hymn, “Away In A Manger” will spot-light Taylor Hubanks on tenor sax and Peter Nguyen on alto sax.

The trumpet section will be featured as the band plays the Christmas spiritual, “Sweet Little Jesus Boy” and the tuba players: Chris Calvert, Caleb Hickman, and Daniel Yates are in the spot-light on “Mary’s Little Boy Child.”

“If you enjoy Christmas music, you will want to be at the concert, said Mr. Hinkle. It will be an hour of the all-time favorites! Make sure you bring your children because Santa is scheduled to stop by during the concert!”

The concert is free and open to the public.