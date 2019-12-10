The Property Owners’ Association directors met Friday, Dec. 6, in a work session to finalize details of the proposed board-level finance committee, which the board initially approved at its Oct. 16 board meeting. Creation of the finance committee was recommended by the ad hoc budget committee in its report to the board in early October.

Led by Cindi Erickson, board chair, the work session was attended by Tormey Campagna, vice chair, directors Nancy Luehring, Donna Podawiltz, Buddy Dixon, Mike Medica and Lesley Nalley, chief executive officer and Liz Mathis, chief financial officer.

The objective for the session was to finalize several areas of concern so the finance committee charter could be placed on the new business agenda for the Dec. 20 board meeting and be voted on at the Jan. 15 meeting. The board meeting packet for the December meeting will be posted online at explorethevillage.com on the Monday before the meeting - select member resources, then governance, then board of directors.

Those areas of concern included the duties and responsibilities of the committee members, limitations, appointment and terms of members and reporting. The longest discussion involved the duties and responsibilities of the committee members.

Among those duties will be reviewing purchasing policies, large purchases and projects, but not overseeing staff. For example, the committee might take backwards looks at various purchases to see if there might be areas of improvement. Campagna explained, “The last thing we need is for the board to have the finance committee looking at everything done.”

Members must be sufficiently informed in business matters and must have a reasonable understanding of the issues involved in the POA organization.

Another duty would be to review relevant policies and alert the board to any emerging financial concerns or suspected deviations from financial policy. A caveat, however, would be in cases of emergency expenditures. As Nalley said, “If it’s an emergency, I’m going to approve it and let you (the board) know about it.” Mathis added, “More often it is a procedural deviation, such as when we cannot get the number of bids stated in policy.”