The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a $5000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of 56-year-old Leslie Bradley of Altheimer

Bradley was found deceased in his Altheimer residence located in the 600 block of West Third Street on Dec. 4 when deputies were dispatched to conduct a welfare check. Bradley’s friend had been concerned after not seeing him for a few days. It was also learned that Bradley had also been missing from work. Criminal Investigators discovered Bradley’s body with multiple injuries.

Last week, sheriff’s officials identified a “person of interest” in the case who was located and questioned and has since been released’

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Lieutenant John Bean with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 870-329-5648 or 870-541-5351. All information received will be kept confidential.