City Council Meeting

November 7, 2019

Present: Mayor Hester, City Clerk Peggy Neal, Aldermen: Mary Bohannan, Susan Potts, Sharon Sharpe,

and David Rice. Absent: James Schmitz and Jeff Hayes.

The meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence.

Mary Bohannan made motion to accept the minutes. Susie Potts second the motion. Motion carried 4-0.

Reed Haynes was present to discuss the water usage from his pasture faucet. Reed and Daniel Little

checked and reviewed the water usage from the past months. He asked for an adjustment and was very

appreciative for any decision from the council. He also wanted to discuss the matter about the concrete

ditch by his house that is falling in and would like help from the city to repair the ditch.

Chad Keener and Steve Haney, owners of Pinnacle Point Homes, was present to discuss a proposed

housing development on the land behind Casey’s on North School Street. He presented blue prints for

duplexes and houses. Sidewalks will be built as the houses are built. This will all be curb and gutter. The

council discussed the matter at length. Susie Potts is concerned about the congestion on School St. and

the big trucks traveling on that road. Overall, the council thinks the development is a great plan for

residents of Charleston.

Brandon Haynes was present to discuss the high usage of his water. After discussion, Sharon Sharpe

considers looking at his average and adjusting his bill.

Daniel Little monthly report: Normal maintenance on equipment. There were no sewer taps or

blockages this month. Brush hogging was finished up for the season. The Parks Dept: The new sun

shades have been installed on the playground equipment by the tennis court. We finished up mowing

for the season and winterized the bathrooms. There was one water main leak on Wilson Dr. and one

water tap on Robertson Rd.

Chief Atchley presented his monthly report.

Tonya Talkington presented her monthly report: The overflow repairs on the West Storage Tank have

been completed. The tank was also cleaned, inspected and, after bacteriological testing, is now back in

service. We are awaiting the inspection report from the contractor to submit along with our response to

A D H.

Wastewater Treatment/Collection: Final NPDES permit issued by ADEQ with some changes to effluent

parameters. Response letter sent to ADEQ regarding Compliance Sampling Inspection. Upcoming

meeting with A DEQ and quarterly report due regarding Consent Administrative Order. Researching

proposed Minimum Water and Sewer Design Standards for the city to adopt.

Steve Forst resigned his job with his last day being Nov. 8, 2019.

Heather Tygart report: (copy)

Page 2

Ordinance 2019-13- Amending Ord.2013-05, making it mandatory the payment of residential solid

waste/trash service for residents within the city. David Rice made motion to introduce Ord. 2019-13.

Mary Bohannan second the motion. Motion carried 4-0. Mayor Hester read the ordinance. David Rice

made motion to dispense the second and third readings. Susie Potts second the motion. Motion carried

4-0. David Rice made motion to adopt Ord. 2019-13. Mary Bohannan second the motion. Motion carried

4-0.

The Legislative audit was presented to the council for review. There was no discussion.

The Municipal Legal Defense bill was presented in the amount of $4,630.04. Susie Potts made motion to

pay the bill for 2020. David Rice second the motion. Motion carried 4-0.

The water excess sales tax money has been direct deposited to the city general for the last seven

months. This money should have gone to the Water Dept. The city needs to transfer this money back to

the water dept. Mayor Hester proposed paying $5,820.00 per month to the W/S Revenue Dept. for

approximately 24 months or until paid in full. Thereafter, the city will transfer the excess bond money

monthly to the water department. David Rice made motion to pay the amount proposed to the W/S

Revenue Dept. and Mary Bohannan second the motion. Motion carried 4-0.

Area Agency on Aging presented their third quarter report for review.

Heather Tygart has been working on a grant for Storm Sirens.

Resolution 2019-02: authorizing to apply for a grant to purchase & install new storm sirens. David Rice

made motion to introduce the Resolution 2019-02. Mary Bohannan second the motion. Motion carried

4-0. Mayor Hester read the resolution. David Rice made motion to accept the resolution. Mary

Bohannan second the motion. Motion carried 4-0.

Speed Bump installation on School Street: There have been numerous complaints about the speeding on

School Street. The mayor has researched the cost of speed humps and the matter was discussed among

the council. Susie Potts made motion to install premium speed humps in the amount of $8,243.10 with

additional of 4 on North School and 4 on South School. Sharon Sharpe second the motion. Motion

carried 4-0.

Holiday Bonus: Mayor Hester proposed:

$500.00 for City Employees employed on or before 11-1-2019 and City Council members.

$100.00 for City Employees employed after 11-1-2019.

$500.00 for all active Firemen with 5 years service or more.

$250.00 for active Firemen less than 5 years.

Page 3

Susie Potts made motion to accept the Bonuses as proposed by the mayor. David Rice second the

motion. Motion carried 4-0.

The Water Dept. received one sealed bid for the Water Dept. audit. The bid was from Landmark PLC,

with a proposed amount of $11,950.00. Mary Bohannan made motion to accept the bid from Landmark

in the amount of $11,950.00. Susie Potts second the motion. Motion carried 4-0.

Mayor Hester opened sealed bids for Meter Replacements:

Core and Main-Sensus Accustream Meters, $223,776.00 and Sensus 1-Perl Meter $264,814.00.

Consolidated Pipe (Mueller) -$211,152.00.

Ferguson-$247,650.00.

After discussion about the new meters, Tonya would like to look at all the meters from companies

before making a final decision. David Rice made motion to table this matter for further reference check.

Susie Potts second the motion. Motion carried 4-0.

After thought and discussion about Reed Haynes and Brandon Haynes water issue, Mary Bohannan

made motion to credit both water bills one half credit for one month, once a year. Sharon Sharpe

second the motion. Motion carried 4-0.

Daniel will look at Reed’s ditch and research prices to help fix the matter.

All invoices for the previous month for the City General and W /S 0 & M and W /S Revenue accounts

were presented to the council for review and discussion. After review, all paid invoices were approved

by Mary Bohannan and second by David Rice. Motion carried 4-0.

Upon review of the water adjustments for the previous month, Mary Bohannan made motion to accept

the adjustments and David Rice second the motion. Motion carried 4-0.

David Rice made motion to adjourn. Susie Potts second the motion. Motion carried 4-0