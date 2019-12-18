Dear Santa,

I live in Charleston. My house is red and made of wood. I will leave you some cake and white milk. I would like a real unicorn for Christmas. Daddy wants a dinosaur. Mommy wants more groceries. I love you and Mommy and Daddy. I have been really good.

From, Ivy

Dear Santa,

You said I am on your Good List. I remember when I was a baby you would talk to me. My house is green and black house with a white thing on top. I want a new puppy dog. Mommy wants tools. Daddy wants stuff for me. You already know I am the one and only. I will leave you cookies ad water.

From, Kora

Dear Santa,

Go over the hill to get to my house. My rooftop is brown. I will leave you chocolate chip cookies. I’m going to try hard to be really good. I want a doll house please. My mom likes to get boxes. I love my mom and dad. They are good parents.

From, Cora

Dear Santa,

I live at Charleston. Turn at Casey’s driveway. Open the glass door and unlock the blue door. We have present wrappers. I will leave you a hamburger and cookie. I haven’t made my list yet. Mommy wants make-up and Daddy wants underwear. Fletcher has been good. Merry Christmas!

P.S. Fletcher can say Ho Ho Ho!

From, Anna

Dear Santa,

I live in my house really far away. It is white and big. I will leave you spaghetti. I want some brown cookies and a big dump truck with a bucket. I haven’t been good at school but I will be better next year. I also want Paw Patrol. I love you.

From, Gatlin

Dear Santa,

I live at Momma and Daddy’s house. I have one dog. You can jump high to get to my house. I will leave you some cookies, carrots and milk. I want lots of presents. I want you to say Ho Ho Ho. I want some dinosaurs and dragon eggs.

From, Edison

Dear Santa,

I live at home. You can drive your sleigh to my house. I want to eat at the Pizza Parlour for Christmas. I also want fire trucks. I got a dog named Bella. I will leave you some Chuck-E-Cheese food. I know you don’t like peanut butter and jelly. Merry Christmas!

From, Jake

Dear Santa,

I live at Charleston. I hope you have a car. My house has a pointy top. I want a toy train and a shooting star. Tess Mess wants colors to do working stuff in her bedroom. I will leave you some cheese and juice. I love you very much!

From, Hadley

Dear Santa,

I live in Charleston in a big giant brick house with no star up. You can come down the chimney. I will turn the fire off for you. I want a Christmas Wonderland Workshop. Liam wants an elephant. Reece, Ransom and Mason have been saying bad words, but I’ve been good.

From, Rowdy

Dear Santa,

I live at home. You’ll have to drive a car or a truck to get there. My house is white. Just turn the door knob. I will leave you a peanut butter sandwich. I want a soccer ball for Christmas. Isaac wants a gun. Mommy wants a ring and Daddy wants to love on me. I love you.

From, Elijah

Dear Santa,

I will leave you some of my candy in Daddy’s wagon. It might be kind of wet and brown. I want some blue slime for Christmas. I also want a big dump truck! My sister wants a new hairbrush. Daddy wants a bullet gun and Momma wants some new books. I’ve been kind of good this year.

From, Case

Dear Santa,

I live in Arkansas. You can find me with your magic eyes. I want some things for my American Doll. Please bring Bubba a shaver. My Momma needs more cleaning stuff and Daddy needs a new rope for catching cows. I will leave you pancakes and cookies.

From, Rhyder

Dear Santa,

I live in Arkansas. Turn this way and turn again. My house has brown and red. I want baby dolls and Doc McStuffins. Emma was bad and Bubbie was good. You can use your special key to unlock my house. I love you Santa.

From, Caroline

Dear Santa,

You will have to fly on Charleston roads to find me. We don’t have a fireplace, so just walk in my door. I want a doll house and a Mermaid pillow. Mommy wants new clothes. Daddy wants guns and tools. I will leave you gingerbread cookies in the oven. I love Baby Jesus. Do you know him?

From, Sara

Dear Santa,

I live in a new house on West Main Street. It is ‘that way’. I will leave carrots for your reindeer and cookies for you. We don’t have any brothers just one sister. I want polka dot stuff and a watch. I’ve been good and I love my Momma. She’s the sweetest. We are the Booher family.

From, Aubrey

Dear Santa,

I live on Momma and Daddy’s road. It’s in America. Please bring me some M&M’s. I will leave you a hamburger, some chicken and French fries. You’ll have to push the button to unlock our door. Merry Christmas! I’ve been good at school.

From, Bryar

Dear Santa,

I live in the United States of America. You will have to go to County Line Road. Gatlin wants donuts that he can eat. My Mom and Dad can call you and tell you what they want. I made a list but I spilled colors on it. I need to think of it again.

From, Mila

Dear Santa,

I live at home. You can fly there. I have a dog named Bear. I want Frozen stuff for Christmas. Sissy wants the same thing. We will share our cookies with you. My Daddy wants headphones and so does Mommy. Thank you. We might go somewhere else to eat.

From, Kenadi

Dear Santa,

I live in Charleston. My house is white and black. You can just open the door. Last year Santa you didn’t give me any presents because my mom(you know Kayla?) told me I didn’t act good. This year I am better. I have a new school. I want a train that you pull. I will leave you cookies and milk. Don’t eat the glass!

From, Kolton

Dear Santa,

I live at my Momma’s house. You go on roads to get there. I want some babies for Christmas. We have been good. I will leave you cookies and milk. Mommy wants a new t.v. She likes to watch Elsa. I want to eat at Nana’s house for Christmas. I love you.

From, Landry