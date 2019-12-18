Growing A Healthy Charleston

You are invited to attend Growing a healthy Charleston at noon on every first Friday at the Charleston Library, 12 S School St, Charleston, Arkansas 72933.

Community the Franklin County Veteran Service Office

It is on 3rd floor of the Franklin County Charleston Courthouse. The 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of the month with hours being 1 to 4;30 p.m. For more information call Rick Bradley at 479-667-4677 or 479-965-2272. This is a new guy. Thanks, keep up the good work.

Christmas Play

“Apron of Love” Friday, December 20th and Saturday, December 21st 7 P.M. nightly. Cedar Grove Church 5172 Shaver Rd, Paris, AR 72855. For more information call 479-847-2085