(December 16, 2019) - Arkansas gas prices have fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.23/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,826 stations. Gas prices in Arkansas are 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Arkansas is priced at $2.02/g today while the most expensive is $2.89/g, a difference of 87.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.02/g while the highest is $2.89/g, a difference of 87.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.88/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g, a difference of $3.11/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.55/g today. The national average is down 5.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 19.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Arkansas and the national average going back a decade:

December 16, 2018: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

December 16, 2017: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

December 16, 2016: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

December 16, 2015: $1.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)

December 16, 2014: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

December 16, 2013: $2.96/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)

December 16, 2012: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

December 16, 2011: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

December 16, 2010: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.97/g)

December 16, 2009: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Memphis- $2.33/g, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.34/g.

Little Rock- $2.23/g, down 1.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.24/g.

Shreveport- $2.19/g, down 3.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.22/g.

“Gasoline prices have now slid to their lowest level since March thanks to rising U.S. gasoline inventories and sluggish demand, certainly bringing some Christmas cheer to motorists,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The jump in gasoline inventories has been so large it has offset oil prices which touched $60 per barrel last week, as well as the U.S. and China suggesting they’ve reached a trade deal. Pending more significant proven trade ties between the two major countries, we may have seen the rally in oil stall for now, as refined product inventories post notable jumps going into the end of the year. It may take more inspiration for oil’s recent run to translate over into lackluster gasoline, with motorists the clear beneficiaries- they’ll be able to spend a bit more on shopping for those last minute Christmas gifts.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA’s once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.

