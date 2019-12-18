Cedar Grove Church is inviting everyone to a Christmas play, “Apron of Love,” on Friday, December 20th and Saturday, December 21st at 7:00PM nightly. Cedar Grove Church is located at 5172 Shaver Road, Paris, Arkansas 72855. An original play that has never been seen before filled with lots of laughter, music and maybe a few tears. Bring yourself, your family, your church, your friends! You are welcome to wear and show off your favorite apron at our play. We will be wearing our aprons. Come help us celebrate the Christmas season! If you have never come before, I dare you to come this year! It’s going to be so much fun!