What is the Midwest Clinic?

The 73rd Annual Conference - December 18-21, 2019

What began in 1946 as 120 music directors meeting for six hours in a Chicago YWCA gym has now become the annual four-day music band and orchestra conference known as The Midwest Clinic International Band, Orchestra and Music Conference. For over 70 years, musicians, educators and people passionate about music education of all skill levels have gathered in Chicago for the largest music conference of its kind.

The Midwest Clinic International Band, Orchestra and Music Conference offers guests interested in music education an array of clinics and exhibits, as well as access to music and teaching icons. The conference will also focus on industry trends and future topics in business and music education. With more than 18,000 attendees from all 50 states and more than 30 countries, The Midwest Clinic offers music educators and musicians alike an unmatched networking opportunity.

Choose from over 50 concerts Attend 4 rehearsal labs and more than 90 clinics Witness 3 new music reading sessions The Largest Exhibit Hall in Our History! Almost 400 companies and exhibitors taking up over 76,000 sq. ft. of space. See the List Now!

The Midwest Clinic International Band, Orchestra and Music Conference each year displays top ensembles throughout the music conference to showcase the newest ideas and talent. From students to professionals, performers have a chance to exhibit their talents to a supportive and enthusiastic audience with an interest in furthering music education. Each band and orchestra conference is unique and offers attendees the most up-to-date music styles and education techniques.

Who Can Attend?

Guests of the music conference do not have to be part of an orchestra, band or any other group. From teachers to administrators, music enthusiast to professional musicians. And EVERYONE in between! Register on your own or as part of a group. While offering world-class innovation, education and networking, The Midwest Clinic maintains competitive rates to ensure that musicians and music educators from all financial backgrounds can attend.

The Midwest Clinic is ideal for: Instrumental Music Teachers Fine Arts Administrators Professional and Amateur Musicians Military Musicians College and University Teachers, Students and Administrators Music Industry Representatives Composers and Arrangers Grade School and High School Music Students Conductors

The Midwest Clinic seeks to help musicians of all skill levels and stages advance into the next level of their careers.

What is the band doing at the conference?

The band is going to participate in what is called a rehearsal lab, which is essentially an open rehearsal for the conference attendees. Composer Richard Saucedo will demonstrate techniques for making a small band sound good, including cultivating good tone quality, tuning, balance, blend, articulation, and playing in time. At the end of the session, we’ll perform one of Mr. Saucedo’s pieces, “Awakening Hills.”

How was the band selected?

Richard Crain, the president of the Midwest Clinic Board of Directors, called in April to ask if we would be interested in participating as part of the conference’s Small Schools Initiative. I believe he heard part of our concert at the Arkansas All-State Music Conference in February.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

At Charleston, we believe that small school bands have the potential to sound every bit as good as large bands. The students, Mr. Uhrich, and I are excited and proud to be able to represent Arkansas and small schools everywhere at the Midwest Clinic!