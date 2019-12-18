CHARLESTON SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER TALK

By Nikki Claiborne, Site Director

Everyone here at the Charleston Senior Center would like to wish everyone a very safe and Merry Christmas!

****Dec 11 th , Kristen Robertson from Area on Aging came here and talked about a new grant available. The VOCA grant. The Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant was awarded to us to provide direct services to elderly victims of crime in Sebastian and Franklin Counties. The presentation was “what is VOCA and how can it help people” speech. The best part about this grant is that people do not have to report the crime to law enforcement. Agency staff is able to determine if someone qualifies for our services. Anyone who is a victim of a crime aged 50 and older and lives in Franklin or Sebastian

County is eligible to be helped. Contact Nikki at the Charleston Senior Center for more information.

Dec 18 th , Art with Naomi at 10:30 to 11:30

Dec 19 th , Bean bag baseball v/s Booneville at Charleston 9:45.

Dec 23 rd , Closed for Christmas Holidays

Dec 24 th , Closed for Christmas Holidays

Dec 25 th , Closed for Christmas Holidays

Dec 26 th , Bingo 10:30 to 11:30

Table top activities, BB Baseball practice every day and quilting.

With the colder weather upon us, I just wanted to remind everyone to check on your neighbors to make sure they are alright and staying warm and fed. If your neighbor is over 60, they may qualify for home-delivered meals. Please give us a

call to find out! Please know that in the event of severe weather, some activities may be canceled and rescheduled for safety precautions.

Give us a call for more information or contact us on Facebook.

I hope to see you this coming week at the Charleston Senior Center… for more information call 479-965-2557.

18. Pinto Beans w/

Ham bits

Mixed greens

Cornbread

Peach Cobbler

19. BoardMeeting in

Ozark

Potato Soup

Fried bologna

sandwich

Beets

Fruit n cookie

20. Chicken fried steak

w/gravy

Mash potatoes

Roasted Brussel sprouts

Yellow cake with fruit

23. Closed

24. Closed

25. Closed