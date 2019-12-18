CHARLESTON SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER TALK
By Nikki Claiborne, Site Director
Everyone here at the Charleston Senior Center would like to wish everyone a very safe and Merry Christmas!
****Dec 11 th , Kristen Robertson from Area on Aging came here and talked about a new grant available. The VOCA grant. The Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant was awarded to us to provide direct services to elderly victims of crime in Sebastian and Franklin Counties. The presentation was “what is VOCA and how can it help people” speech. The best part about this grant is that people do not have to report the crime to law enforcement. Agency staff is able to determine if someone qualifies for our services. Anyone who is a victim of a crime aged 50 and older and lives in Franklin or Sebastian
County is eligible to be helped. Contact Nikki at the Charleston Senior Center for more information.
Dec 18 th , Art with Naomi at 10:30 to 11:30
Dec 19 th , Bean bag baseball v/s Booneville at Charleston 9:45.
Dec 23 rd , Closed for Christmas Holidays
Dec 24 th , Closed for Christmas Holidays
Dec 25 th , Closed for Christmas Holidays
Dec 26 th , Bingo 10:30 to 11:30
Table top activities, BB Baseball practice every day and quilting.
With the colder weather upon us, I just wanted to remind everyone to check on your neighbors to make sure they are alright and staying warm and fed. If your neighbor is over 60, they may qualify for home-delivered meals. Please give us a
call to find out! Please know that in the event of severe weather, some activities may be canceled and rescheduled for safety precautions.
Give us a call for more information or contact us on Facebook.
I hope to see you this coming week at the Charleston Senior Center… for more information call 479-965-2557.
18. Pinto Beans w/
Ham bits
Mixed greens
Cornbread
Peach Cobbler
19. BoardMeeting in
Ozark
Potato Soup
Fried bologna
sandwich
Beets
Fruit n cookie
20. Chicken fried steak
w/gravy
Mash potatoes
Roasted Brussel sprouts
Yellow cake with fruit
23. Closed
24. Closed
25. Closed