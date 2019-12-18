County Line held their annual Spelling Bee on Tuesday, December 10th. It was made up of competitors from 4 th through 8 th grade. 1st and 2nd place winners from each grade will compete in the Franklin County Spelling Bee.

Tooba Sehr won Overall with the word diaphoresis.

Pictured are the winners from each grade:

Front Row, L-R: 1 st Place Winners: Kaydence Sikes (4 th grade), Honor Tyner (5 th grade), Jamee Tyner (6 th grade), Tooba Sehr- Overall Winner (7 th grade), Clayton Foley (8 th grade)

Second Row, L-R: 2 nd Place Winners: not pictured-Gage Briney (4 th grade), Paige Watson (5 th grade), Chloe Roberds (6 th grade), Brayden Stengel (7 th grade), Trent Johnston (8 th grade)

Third Row, L-R: 3 rd Place Winners: Remington Steele (4 th grade), Paylin Shaw (5 th grade), Jolee Robberson (6 th grade), Josh Pfeiffer (7 th grade), Allison Huggins (8 th grade)