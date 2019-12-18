Members of Franklin County Retired School Employees Association met Monday at County Line Schools. Entertainment was provided by two local talents, Kyler Curbow, a graduate of Charleston High School, and Devin Robberson, a graduate of County Line High School. They combined their musical efforts to bring a very pleasing selection of Christmas, Country, and Gospel music.

Gifts were brought by the members for residents of Franklin County’s two nursing homes. Lunch was provided by County Line Schools. The next meeting of FCRSEA will be March 9 at the Charleston Professional Development Building at 10:00. Nature Photographer Steven Hunter will be making a presentation featuring his newest book. He has previously done books featuring beautiful images of Mt Magazine and the Natural Prairie Preserves north of Charleston. Missy Moore, Charleston School Superintendent, will share highlights of her first year in that position. Members are asked to bring snacks or 2-$5 or 1-$10 Sonic gift card for the children at Maggie House.