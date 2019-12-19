CHRISTMAS CELEBRATIONS

• NEW ERA MINISTRIES at Star City will present the Celebrating the King Christmas Musical at 6:30 p.m. Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25. Guests will include Keenon Coleman and Friends, Sonz of Glory, The Hearts and Serenity of Itta Benna, Miss.

• TRAVELERS REST MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Grady will present its annual Christmas Celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. The community is invited to the event using the theme, “Happy Birthday Jesus.”

• FIRST MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4500 Faucett Road, will have its annual Christmas program during the worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.

• UNITY TEMPLE CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 4401 W. Sixth Ave., will hold Christmas Day Service at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25. The featured speaker will be Elder Lugene Boyd Sr., pastor of Redeem Temple Church of God in Christ.

• GRACE AND MERCY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 5103 W. Malcomb Ave., will present its annual Christmas program at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.

• BETHLEHEM WORSHIP CENTER CHURCH at Dumas invites the community to its Christmas Program at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. Festivities will include praise dancing with Angels of Praise, youth presentations with the Sunshine Band and Purity, and a production courtesy of the drama ministry. The speaker will be the church’s pastor, Timothy Jones.

• TRINITY EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 703 W. Third Ave., will present its Christmas services. On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, a Christmas Concert will be held at 10 p.m. followed at 10:30 p.m. by the Festival Eucharist. On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, Christmas Eucharist and Carols will be held at 10 a.m.

SPECIAL EVENTS

• ST. ANDREW MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 5810 W. Malcomb St., will host its annual harvest program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Anthony Craig, pastor of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. The community is invited to attend worship service and stay for the distribution of 65 food baskets after the service.

• PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 W. Hill Ave., will host the 10th annual concert of Jayla and Justice Sullivan at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. The two have been performing since they were two and three years old. The Sullivans are the children of Deon Jones and Justin and Mylshia Sullivan; the grandchildren of Isaac and Martha Sullivan, Cassandra and Mike Crawford and Brian Lee, and the great grandchildren of Faye Lee and Percy and Catherine Bolden. Speakers will be Saint Mary Harris and Beverly Jones. The event will also include basketball and other activities and refreshments. The event is presented by CAROFTH Ministries, according to a news release.

• AUBURN MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Gould will give away toys for ages toddler through teens at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.

• NEWBIRTH BAPTIST CHURCH, 401 E. Fifth Ave., will host its Sharing the Warmth event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 21. They will hand out coats, hats, gloves, and scarves.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will give away clothes and food Saturday, Dec. 21. Clothes will be given away from 8-10 a.m. and food will be handed out from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants should bring their own bags to carry the items, according to a spokeswoman.

• WHEELER CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 3519 Wheeler Chapel Road, 3519 Wheeler Chapel Road, will open its food pantry from 7-8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Details: Wheeler Chapel: 870-540-0477.

• THE DELTA NETWORK FOOD BANK and the HOSANNA CHRISTIAN CHURCH will host their annual Helping Hands event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center – Concourse “D.” Food, toys and household items will be given away. For those who want to donate items, donations can be dropped off at the convention center Dec. 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details: Louis or Jacqueline Ross, 870-536-2424 or 501-804-6253.

• DAMASCUS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 224 N. Cypress St., will host the annual Emancipation Proclamation Program of the Pine Bluff branch of the NAACP. The event will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1. Retired Judge Berlin Jones will be the featured speaker, according to a news release. Jones was the Division 1 judge of the 11th Circuit West of Arkansas. Wanda V. Neal is president of the local NAACP.