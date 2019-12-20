The Van Buren Advertising and Promotion Commission met recently to discuss the reports from November as well as the proposed budget for 2020, and a raise for the director.

Van Buren A&P Executive Director Maryl Purvis said the financial reports for November are "good" and the total cash assets as of Nov. 30 were $356,956.

Purvis noted a specific item in the 2020 budget calls for $5,000 to help fund the production of “The Western District,” a historical documentary by Brandon Chase Goldsmith.

The documentary will be a screen adaptation of Goldsmith’s play and book. Goldsmith, an adjunct professor at the University of Arkansas — Fort Smith, hopes to raise money and have the documentary picked up by PBS. The documentary tells the story of corruption in the early days of the Western District Court of Arkansas’ before Judge Isaac C. Parker arrived.

By the numbers

The October tax receipts were up 6.5% above the monthly budgeted amount and 7% above October of last year. The monthly A&P expenses are 25.2% above monthly budget. Also, the monthly operating expenses are 25.7% above monthly budget. The total advertising expenses are 15.3% below budget, and the total operating expenses are 22.1% below budget. Purvis noted the November year-to-date financial statement is "well above" last year's projected increase.

It was decided by the commission that Purvis’ annual salary is to be raised to $65,000. Previously her annual salary was $51,734.51.

Passenger train

From the A&P staff reports it was recorded that 1,338 passengers rode the trolley in November and the year-to-date passenger count was 7,376. This large number was due to the various holiday events being held like the Holiday Express Pajama Train. The amount of passengers that rode to Drennon-Scott was 32 in November and the year-to-date number was 273. Passengers that rode to the King Opera House were 94 and 15 out of town visitors. Thanks to the showing of the short film “Step into the King Opera House” visitors could get a short history of the building.

The proceeds from the Holiday for Heroes will be going towards Christmas wreaths for the National Cemetery. The event will be on Dec. 13 at the King Opera House.

There will also be a New Year’s Ball Drop starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 31.