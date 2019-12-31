Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association Architectural Control Committee met Thursday, Dec. 19 to consider 14 permit requests. Additionally, the committee is going through the protective covenants to propose revisions, discussing a few after concluding decisions on permit requests.

Chair John Froning said there would be no meeting on Thursday, Jan. 2. He asked, also, for feedback on the reduction in meetings from 4 per month to 2, and there was consensus that the current schedule was working, with some concern about spring and early summer when more permits are usually requested.

It was concluded to continue with 2 meetings per month until such time as the number of permits requested justify having additional meetings.

He also clarified for the committee a question that he had received from builders about when the 45-day window for the committee to issue a decision on a permit request.

The committee has 45 days from the time the permit is sent to the committee, which would allow requests to be held for submittal to the ACC until the builder was prepared to begin the project.



Permits considered:

• 3 Grandesa Way – to add a golf cart garage, approved

• 4 Trapo Lane – a new home, approved

• 5 Sorprendente Lane – a new home, approved

• 6 Alteza Drive – a new home, approved

• 6 Paraiso Lane – a boat dock on Lake Estrella, approved

• 10 Lanza Court – landscape rework, approved with note that all three current landscape areas are to be maintained

• 11 Sorpresa Way – install elevator, approved after lengthy discussion, with note that it may require an electrical permit

• 15 Madrid Way – a boat dock, variance granted to encroach on 20-foot side setback

• 30 Fachado Drive – a new home

• 41 Alacante Place – a boat dock, approved

• 43 Murillo Way – a new home, approved

• 125 Arias Way – enclose carport

• 365 Maderas Drive – a new home

A guest requested information relating to her permit request for 12 Bosque Place to widen a driveway.

The committee agreed to consider that permit by email, and the decision was not available at publication deadline.

Another guest sought clarification on his permit for 12 Invidir Circle for installation of rip-rap on the lakefront side of the lot.

The committee concluded to work with the owner to expedite his project as he needed time to seek bids for the work.

T

he committee also discussed 34 Andorra Lane, taking special note that the drawing submitted with the request showed incorrect setbacks and parallel easement markings along one side of the lot. In the end, the permit was approved.

Froning further suggested that, “people are wise to do rip-rap at the time of construction, as it is more convenient for the owner.

Stephanie Heffer, POA staff liaison to the committee, said Charlie Brown, currently in the recreation department, would transfer to her division and would be active in compliance issues. She reminded the committee that the Compliance department would be relocated to her division on Jan. 1.

Heffer said there would be a flurry of new home permit requests through December, as builders took advantage of the time before the new-home fee increase takes effect in January. Fees for providing the necessary infrastructure connections to water, sewer and tanks by the POA staff rise Jan. 1 to more closely match the costs involved.

The builder of the Siega neighborhood applied for 20 permits Dec. 18, and will soon submit 4 floor plans to ACC for pre-approval.

Also discussed was the reclassification of a Pacifica area subdivision from single-family townhome status to a regular neighborhood upon petition of current homeowners to Cooper Communities Inc. Neighborhood lots will be reconfigured and re-platted as single-family lots.

Board liaison Buddy Dixon said John Cooper III is stepping down as CCI’s chief executive officer, and will be replaced as CEO by its current chief financial officer. Cooper will remain CCI’s board chairman. CCI is the Village’s developer.

The next ACC meeting will be 8:30 a.m. Jan. 16 at the Coronado Community Center. Visitors are welcome.