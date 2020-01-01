Judge Claire Borengasser is running for re-election of Sebastian County District Judge, Division III. The final day to vote is March 3, 2020. Early voting begins Feb. 18.

With over 18 years of experience and service as a firm advocate of the law, Borengasser says she has proven to be "dynamic, innovative, and hard-working throughout her career, faithfully serving the citizens of Fort Smith."

Borengasser held the positions of deputy prosecutor for nine years and deputy public defender for eight years. She was Fort Smith’s first full-time prosecuting attorney before being elected District Judge in 2008, according to a news release.

As deputy prosecuting attorney, Borengasser handled juvenile court, with over 1,000 petitions and bench trials in Circuit Court and District Court. She was the lead attorney in over 30 jury trials. The defendants in two separate murder trials received life sentences. She also prosecuted numerous felony rape cases with woman and child victims. She represented endangered adults while working as a deputy public defender. She has met with the toughest of cases and handled them with skill, while preserving the dignity of all.

Borengasser serves as a charter member for the Child Abuse Prevention Team, which actively works to protect children in the community from abuse and neglect. Also, she recognized the need for the Restore Hope Program in District Court which allows individuals the choice to enter counseling and education programs in lieu of community service, or jail time. This program has helped to prevent many rearrests.

Borengasser says she also initiated pre-trial hearings in District Court, which reduces the time spent in court for police officers. She feels this allows them to stay focused on protecting the residents of Fort Smith. The pre-trial hearings eliminate many subpoenas and saves money for the Fort Smith taxpayers, she added.

"Judge Borengasser is a life-long resident of Fort Smith and truly cares about the people in her community," a news release states. "When she is re-elected Sebastian County District Judge on March 3r she will continue to draw upon her well-rounded scope of legal experience to serve faithfully and continue her work creating a just, safe, and healthy environment for the citizens of Fort Smith."

Lawsuit dismissed

A lawsuit filed on Sept. 17, 2019, by Michael Gean Pierce against Judge Claire Borengasser has been nonsuited and dismissed, Borengasser noted in a news release.

Borengasser said Pierce, who is running against her, "falsely claimed the judge has been renting a piece of property at 4020 Seminole in Fort Smith while consistently residing in Fayetteville."

Pierce’s filing noted she was renting the Fort Smith property “…merely for perception and in an attempt to claim to be qualified to be Fort Smith District Judge and to pursue future election for Sebastian County District Judge.”

Pierce further claimed he had witnesses who would come forward to testify that from August 2019 and preceding back to 2018, there were no lights on at the property, no trash taken to the curb, and no cars on the property.

Borengasser reiterated she is a "life-time resident of Fort Smith."

“It is my home,” she stated.

According to Borengasser, the witness for Michael Pierce was "watching the wrong house." Borengasser stated she had moved across the street from that residence over a year prior.

This claim against Borengasser by Pierce required her to produce bank statements, credit card statements, utility statements, and witness statements. Borengasser said she "does not know if this false claim by Pierce was poor judgement on his part or a political strategy."

"Hopefully, Mr. Pierce will retract the false statements he has posted. Fort Smith citizens deserve the truth," Borengasser said.