"We're poor," said Cavanaugh Mound resident and Army Veteran, Daniel Potter. "We wouldn't live here if we didn't have to."

A quick look at the Cavanaugh Mound Estates website makes the mobile home community seem appealing with low rent and water included. Upon examining the lease agreement, the Times Record found that Collective Capital Partners, LLC (CCP) did, in fact, agree to pay for water. That's why residents were shocked when the company delivered a notice saying they needed to start paying a maintenance fee for their water.

The residents were upset not only because water was supposed to be included, but also there has been sewage backed up in their yards for several weeks. Backup was so bad at one point that Potter had to detach the above ground piping that went to his and two other houses.

According to the 2006 Arkansas Plumbing Code, which Sebastian County follows, "in no case shall a residential building be allowed to connect to the same water, building drain or building sewer service of another private residential building." It also states, "Water, soil and waste pipes shall not be installed outside of a building ... or in any other place subjected to freezing temperatures unless adequate provision is made to protect such pipes from freezing." Neither of these provisions are followed at Cavanaugh Mound Estates.

On July 30, 2019, CCP informed the residents that the monthly cost of water went up to approximately $55 per lot and therefore the tenants would have to pay "cost related to water, sewer, and plumbing." This fee went into effect September 2019.

When Potter refused to pay the extra fee, CCP took $25 out of his rent and charged him an extra $25 late fee claiming he had not paid his full rent and gave Potter an eviction notice. "It's bad enough when we pay the rent, that we have to go to Casey's and it costs us $4 just to pay rent."

"I was just happy somebody responded back." Resident John Heckman has reached out to several news agencies for help. Heckman's main concern is his 18-month-old daughter not having clean water due to the backed up sewage.

Other residents, Rick and Vicky Odom, put in several maintenance requests regarding trees in precarious positions over their home but received no response. Several residents think that the primary problem is that there is currently no on-site manager to see the issues firsthand.

The Times Record reached out to CCP for comment and an employee, Taylor King, passed on a statement from the manager that "Collective Capital Partners LLC is a small, family-owned business with roots in Fort Smith." And "We cannot comment on private property issues."

When asked if they were going to do anything about the current situation, King took the Glomar route of neither confirming nor denying that an issue even existed.

The residents of Cavanaugh Mound Estates are concerned that this might become a civil suit and are not able to afford a lawyer. These residents asked that anyone willing to take on their case pro bono reach out to advise them on how to proceed.