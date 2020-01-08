A rape case set for this week has been postponed until May.

Friday, 15th Judicial District Circuit Judge Jerry Don Ramey granted a defense motion for a continuance on belalf of Brendan Andre Maloy, 22.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tyler Barham said the delay was sought to allow the defense to examine rcently acquired information from the Arkansas Crime Lab.

Ramey set another pre-trial date hearing for May 1 with trial dates set for May 11 and 12.

Maloy’s case had been set for Jan. 13 and 14 after Maloy told Ramey on Dec. 6 he had rejected a plea offer made by Barham and Barham said the state would proceed to trial.

Maloy was charged in January of 2019 with rape in a case in which a woman accused him of having had non-consensual sex with her, resulting in a pregnancy.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the Arkansas State Crime Lab found that Maloy could not be excluded as the father of the child for which product of conception samples were submitted in February of last year.